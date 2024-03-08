Man fatally shoots stepson in East Greenville, Montgomery County following heated argument: police

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A deadly shooting in a small Montgomery County town has left many neighbors stunned. Investigators said an argument between a man and his stepson escalated Friday morning leading to shots fired on the 200 block of Jefferson Street in East Greenville.

The East Greenville police department chief said there is no danger to the community and confirmed this is a domestic-related shooting between a man and his adult stepson. The chief said it was the stepson who was shot and killed.

Office of the District Attorney of Montgomery County identified the stepson as 42-year-old Derek Sherer.

At least 10 evidence markers covered the street and part of the neighborhood was blocked off for hours. Neighbors said they heard arguing inside the home around 8:11 a.m.

A man sitting across the street at the time said two people came outside, things escalated and the neighbor said he saw the stepson get shot on the porch. He collapsed on the sidewalk and was pronounced dead on the scene.

CBS Philadelphia is still working to learn what led to the argument but neighbors said police have been called to the home before.

Amanda Gamboa, who lives next door, heard several shots.

"A little after 8 o'clock, I heard a bang pop sound. I thought nothing of it," Gamboa said. "Never heard gunshots before, not really familiar with it and I heard the glass shattering and a blood-curdling scream and I went to get my phone and heard another of the pop bang sound."

Investigators said the shooter was still at the home when police arrived. No one is in custody and no charges have been filed at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is the first deadly shooting in the borough since the department was formed in 2017.