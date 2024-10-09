Man dies after being shot in head, torso multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in North Philadelphia left one man dead Wednesday evening.

Police said a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in his head and torso near West Chew Avenue and North Camac Street in the Fern Rock neighborhood around 5:30 p.m.

The man was taken to Einstein Hospital by police and was later pronounced dead from his injuries at 5:43 p.m.

No weapons were recovered and there are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information in connection with the fatal shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). There is a $20,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.