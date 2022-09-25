Shooting at PA amusement park leaves 3 people injured, including 2 teenagers

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say three people, including two teenagers, were shot Saturday night at Kennywood in West Mifflin.

There is a large police presence at Kennywood in West Mifflin on Sept. 24, 2022. KDKA

A large number of police officers and EMS personnel were called Saturday around 11 p.m. to the park, which was hosting its first weekend of Phantom Fall Fest, a popular event that draws crowds of all ages.

Police said the three victims were treated at local hospitals. Two of the victims are 15-year-olds, sources tell KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso, and police said the other victim is an adult man. They are expected to be OK.

Officials said an argument between two groups of teenagers led to the shooting. One person pulled a gun and started shooting, according to police. Law enforcement said the shooter is described as a male wearing a black hoodie and a mask.

❗️BREAKING❗️Sources tell me 2 teens,15y/olds shot at Kennywood Park & a gun is found.Both rushed to hospitals. No arrests yet. West Mifflin, Duquesne, Munhall, Pittsburgh Police &Allegheny Co. Police responded to Kennywood Park for shots fired in the park. 📷Jennifer Odell @KDKA pic.twitter.com/uw99Fe9wHC — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) September 25, 2022

Police said all computers and metal detectors were working Saturday night, on top of security at the park. It is not clear how the gun got into the park.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Pittsburgh police officers are "assisting with the reports of shots fired" at the park.

At this time @PghPolice are assisting with the reports of shots fired at Kennywood. — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 25, 2022

On Twitter shortly after midnight, Kennywood said it was "aware of a situation that occurred this evening." The park, which closed for the night, said it is working with law enforcement. All guests have exited, according to Kennywood's tweet.

"The safety of our guests and Team Members are our top priority. Members of the park's security, Allegheny County, and West Mifflin police departments were already on site and immediately responded."

The park is closed for the night and all guests have exited. We are aware of a situation that occurred this evening and are working with local law enforcement. (1/2) — Kennywood (@Kenny_Kangaroo) September 25, 2022

The safety of our guests and Team Members are our top priority. Members of the park's security, Allegheny County, and West Mifflin police departments were already on site and immediately responded. (2/2) — Kennywood (@Kenny_Kangaroo) September 25, 2022

One witness KDKA-TV talked to said she heard two to three shots fired near the entrance.

"We're leaving the tunnel," said the person who did not want to be identified. "We didn't know there was a shooting at this point, and we saw like 100 people, a bunch of people just running."

The witness said she and her four kids were at the park when the shots were fired. She said they go to Phantom Fright Nights every year and Saturday was particularly busy, with lines for some activities up to two hours long.

"You hear these stories and think it couldn't be me," she said. "You hear it but don't realize it could be you until you're in it."

Police are investigating. They said they are using park cameras and talking to witnesses.

According to a message posted on Kennywood's website, the park is closed on Sunday.

The park reopens Monday, Sept. 26.