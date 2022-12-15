Shooter dead after wounding 2 at office in Wyomissing, Pa.

WYOMISSING, Pa. (CBS) -- Two coworkers are recovering after police say a Berks County man fired at them in the parking lot of a doctor's office where they worked.

The attempted murder-suicide happened on the 1100 block of Reed Avenue in Wyomissing around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

"This is not common at all," Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips said.

Phillips described the shock many in this tight-knit community felt after a domestic incident turned deadly.

Wyomissing police rushed to the back parking lot of Berks Center for Digestive Health, a doctor's office near Reading.

Officers say a man and woman who were in a relationship were arguing. Then, police claim the man took out a gun and fired at the woman after an unamicable breakup.

"It looked like he was here to confront with whom he was in a relationship," Phillips said.

Phillips says a second man, the woman's coworker, tried to intervene during the argument and even attempted to disarm the gunman, but he was also shot.

Police say the gunman then died by suicide.

Investigators say they've dealt with him in previous instances.

CBS Philadelphia

"We have had contact with the shooter in the past," Phillips said.

Police didn't provide details as to how they dealt with the gunman previously.

Investigators are hoping to identify a motive.

Police also say the two victims who were shot survived. The man is stable. The woman's condition is unknown.