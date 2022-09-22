Shock absorber for knee could help relive pain for those who suffer from osteoarthritis

Shock absorber for knee could help relive pain for those who suffer with osteoarthritis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shock absorber for the knee could be a new way to relieve pain for millions of Americans who suffer from osteoarthritis. It's still experimental but the people who've tried it, instead of having a knee replacement, say the implanted device is helping.

Results of the clinical trial were presented Thursday at an orthopedic summit.

After 33 years as a firefighter, Chuck Stenger retired, but not the way he wanted to.

"I had to give almost everything up," Stenger said. "The fire department transferred me into preventions and investigations for the last five years of my career because of this."

Like an estimated 14 million Americans, Stenger suffered from osteoarthritis - that's when cartilage deteriorates, creating bone-on-bone friction, swelling and stiffness.

"It felt like a knife was being shoved right into my knee," Stenger said.

Among the standard treatments are anti-inflammatories, physical therapy, injections and surgery.

Hoping to avoid a knee replacement, Stenger joined a clinical trial testing a new, implanted device.

"We're looking at a shock absorber similar to what you'd see in a car," Dr. David Flanigan, a researcher from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said.

It's called the Calypso Knee System, a device that's surgically implanted and acts like a cushion in the knee.

Among the first group of patients to test it, 90% reported improved function and less pain.

"It's taking some of that shock, or some of that force, that stress that the knee sees when you're weight-bearing and that can be over 30% of that shock or that stress where it's unloading that from that compartment," Dr. Flanigan said.

Stenger was in the first group to get the implant.

"It has made my life whole again," Stenger said. "I'm able to climb ladders. I'm back golfing again. Not good, but I'm still golfing!"

The device is not FDA approved, the maker has submitted the clinical trial data to the FDA.

No time frame on if, or when it might be cleared for use.

