Sheetz, GetGo announce deals on gas ahead of Thanksgiving travel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two Pittsburgh-area gas stations are cutting gas prices for some customers as many Americans get ready to hit the road for Thanksgiving travel.

Sheetz announced on Monday morning that unleaded 88 gas is going to drop to $1.99 per gallon for a limited time. Meanwhile, GetGo is dropping all grades of fuel by $1 for customers with AdvantagePay, myPerks Pay Direct or the myPerks Pay Rewards Visa Credit Card on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

According to a Sheetz spokesperson, the fuel discount will be at all Sheetz locations that carry unleaded 88 fuel in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

The promotion is currently active and is set to run through Monday, Nov. 27. Unleaded 88 gas was approved by the EPA and it burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.

"My next-door neighbor, she called me up and she told me the 88 was $1.99 a gallon. Zoom, I shot down here," said South Hills resident Alex Sakelos.

As soon as Sakelos caught wind of Sheetz's $1.99 unleaded 88, he moved quick.

"I went home got my cans, came down," said Sakelos.

In Bridgeville, Chris Gonzalez said the numbers looked good.

"If I'm filling up twice a week and I'm saving myself between $20 to $40 dollars a week, times four," Gonzalez said.

KDKA-TV asked Gas Buddy about unleaded 88.

"I think a lot of it is just old fashion checking your user manual of your car. Your manufacturer who designed your vehicle knows what kind of fuel it can run on," said Gas Buddy oil and gas expert Patrick De Haan.

De Haan understands a new offering at the pump can make people nervous, but it's an easy check. KDKA-TV found some people taking advantage of the sale and others not interested in switching it up.

"I asked when I purchased the vehicle and I talked to my mechanic," said Gonzalez.

"I read the little sticker on there and it said good for 2011 or newer so, hello," said Sakelos.

Sheetz's promotion hits this week for a reason.

"It's not a bad time to hit the road, as gas prices have fallen to their lowest level since January," said De Haan.

Because around this time, drivers say every dollar counts.

"I mean I've saved about 40 bucks. With that 40 bucks I can use to put something on the table," said Sakelos.

If anyone is unsure if a Sheetz location sells unleaded 88 fuel, check out this link to find out. Sheetz currently operates over 700 stores. At this time, there is currently no promotion for unleaded 87 gasoline.

When asked why 88, Sheetz said it wanted to increase awareness around unleaded 88 and educate consumers about the benefits. Sheetz said it believes unleaded 88 benefits the customer's engine and provides a higher octane than unleaded 87.