South Jersey high school wins state championships in soccer and tennis: "You dream of these moments"

One South Jersey high school is celebrating a lot this Thanksgiving after several of its fall sports teams won their respective state championships.

First up: The Shawnee High School Girls Tennis team. For the first time in school and district history, the team is adding "state champions" to its name.

"We pushed each other to do better. We always, I think we made a lot of the practices and we always tried to give our 100%," said Sofia Basto-Cabrera, girls' tennis team state champion.

The hardware did not stop there. The Shawnee Girls' and the Boys' Soccer teams also won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association [NJSIAA] Group III State Championship.

CBS News Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia.

With an undefeated season, the girls' soccer team became the first in school history to bring home the top prize.

"I'm so beyond proud of everybody and I love all the girls. Our connection and chemistry is insane and I wouldn't trade it for the world," said Eva Matesich, girls' soccer champion.

All three teams presented their trophies to the school at the start of the annual "Turkey Trot," which brings out all students for a pep rally, relays and more.

"You dream of these moments and it was just a great feeling. Words can't really describe it honestly," said Jacob Santamaria, boys' soccer champion.

A dream that came true not once, not twice, but three times for Shawnee High School this fall — and all of these student-athletes.