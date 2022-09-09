Pennsylvania man drowns off coast of Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities say a Pennsylvania man drowned off the coast of Ocean City. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday along an unprotected beach near 12th Street.

Officials say nearby lifeguards rushed to the area when they heard two swimmers struggling.

The guards rescued two men.

A 21-year-old survived, but 56-year-old Shawn Reilly of Thornhurst, Lackawanna County, died.

Authorities say strong winds created rough surf conditions.