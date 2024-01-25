Family, friends in South Jersey talk about impact beloved teacher, coach leaves behind after fatal crash

Family, friends talk about the impact Coach Q leaves behind after fatal crash in Deptford Township

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- Family and friends gathered Thursday to pay their respects to a beloved teacher and coach in South Jersey. Shawn McHugh spent decades helping to shape the lives of his students and players.

He died last week after being involved in a car crash.

"Always smiling, always the life of the party," Jimmy Connor said.

His friendship with McHugh goes back 25 years and said McHugh's passion and energy are what set him apart as a special education teacher and high school soccer and track coach.

"Just all about people, kids and the development of kids whether it's academics or athletics just an incredible guy," Connor said.

The 51-year-old was better known as Coach Q. He worked for the Black Horse Pike Regional School District for 18 years.

In a post on Facebook, the high school said:

"He was dedicated, revered and a bright friendly face. He left an indelible mark in the soccer and track communities. And, he was an incredible advocate for students in his classroom. He will forever hold a place in Room D-200 and forever hold a place in our hearts."

McHugh died nearly two weeks after a car crash in Deptford Township.

"He always looked out for the best in everyone," Chris Meyrick said.

Meyrick remembers Coach Q as his soccer coach at Buena Regional High School, then as his coach at Stockton University and then as a friend and groomsman in his wedding.

"He was that 'big brother,' he was that mentor," he said.

McHugh also coached soccer at Rowan University for several years.

His colleagues said it's his connection with the players and students that set him apart and left a lasting impact.