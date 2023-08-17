Watch CBS News
Sharon Hill police seeking man accused of leaving cats to die in sealed bin outside Delco veterinary clinic

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Delaware County are looking for a man who they said has repeatedly abandoned cats at a local veterinary clinic, leaving them there to die.

Sharon Hill police released a surveillance image of the man in hopes of identifying him. In the photo, you can see him with what appears to be a bin, which police said has animals inside.

According to officials, that bin was sealed tight with just one hole in it for air.

Police said he has done this at least twice in the past few months.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.

August 17, 2023

