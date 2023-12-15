Sharon Hill police officer Tyler Humphreys charged with rape, other sex crimes: Chester County DA

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A Sharon Hill police officer was charged with rape and other offenses for allegedly sexually assaulting three minors, according to a criminal docket.

The officer, 21-year-old Tyler Humphreys, was charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, involuntarily deviate sexual intercourse, among others.

Humphreys was arraigned on Thursday in Chester County and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The Chester County District's Attorney's Office said Humphreys sexually assaulted a 9-year-old boy and two girls -- a 15-year-old and an 11-year-old.

From 2014 to 2018, authorities allege Humphreys sexually assaulted a 9-year-old in East Whiteland Township in Chester County. Humphreys was 12 years old at the time. The DA's office said he forced the minor to perform oral sex and other inappropriate touching.

In December 2022, Humphreys is accused of raping a 15-year-old while she was intoxicated, the DA's office said.

The third victim alleges a years-long pattern of inappropriate touching that happened between Nov. 25, 2022, and Dec. 2, 2022. The victim told authorities she believed she was sexually assaulted by Humphreys while she was asleep as she woke up with him next to her asleep.

The DA's office said the third victim disclosed past abuse between 2014 through 2018, beginning when she was 11 years old.