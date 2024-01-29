Critically injured man ends up at Wawa in Sharon Hill after shooting: sources

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A man who was shot in Sharon Hill went to a local Wawa after he was critically injured during a shooting, sources said on Monday night.

Sources said the man was shot at 400 Clifton Avenue in Sharon Hill and went to the Wawa on Calcon Hook Rd, about two miles away.

The man was shot at point-blank range, sources said.

There's no word on any suspects or a motive for the shooting at this time.