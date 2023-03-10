Mother of 18-year-old killed in West Oak Lane remembers son as "gentle giant"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Thursday night's CBS News Philadelphia Mysteries, a mother's world turned upside down.

In 2021, 18-year-old Shaquille Barbour was shot and killed while he rode his bike home from a corner store in Philadelphia.

His family continues to wait for justice.

In the blink of an eye — Shineka Crawford's life was turned upside down.

"He was a good kid," said Crawford, who was Barbour's mother.

"June 6, it'll be two years," she said.

Barbour on that day in 2021 was in the 1700 block of North 68th in West Oak Lane when there was an argument. The 18-year-old was a week out from graduating high school.

"He was excellent in football," Crawford said. "I called him my gentle giant, he was very protective of me and my daughters."

Barbour case is unsolved. His loss is hard to take in. His family loved his humor.

"When I go in the kitchen and cook, I always think of him, I always think of him, just dancing in the kitchen, and then made it a thing where we were dancing in the kitchen while I was cooking," Crawford said.

Crawford was just around the corner from where her son was shot.

When she got there, she said it was horrific. Her son was still on the ground - awake and talking. She said once his eyes shut, she knew he was gone.

"I heard the shots, I was down the street. I heard the shots, but I didn't think it was him," Crawford said. "I heard my aunt screaming, called and before she said anything, I knew it."

"It was so bad people in the neighborhood who didn't even know my son had to get therapy. It was really bad," she added.

The investigation shows two shooters fired a total of 13 rounds at Barbour. Police scooped him, as they call it, and rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Losing a child, you gave birth to, it's painful, I miss him a lot," Crawford said.

If you have information on the June 6, 2021 murder of Barbour — this mom would like you to do something about it.

"Detectives they said they don't really know anything," Crawford said.

There is a $20,000 reward for information.

Call Philadelphia Police Homicide at 215-686-TIPS.