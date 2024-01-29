Shane Pryor, Philadelphia escaped prisoner, faces new charges after capture

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Shane Pryor, a 17-year-old prisoner who escaped custody at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia last week, is facing new charges after he was recaptured after spending five days on the run.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Pryor has been charged with escape, aggravated assault, hindering apprehension and related offenses for his escape. Pryor is also charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and related charges for an alleged assault on a teacher inside the Juvenile Justice Services Center on Jan. 9.

Law enforcement took him back into custody Sunday night, ending a more than four-day search.

The U.S. Marshals Service found Pryor around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 3rd Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia

U.S. Marshals said it happened when they pulled over a SEPTA bus and found Pryor on board. They said he did not resist arrest and was carrying a handcuff key.

"Put the key in, turn and opens the restraints," U.S. Marshals Service Supervisory Deputy Rob Clark said, "so it's definitely a piece of equipment that's of interest to us."

Investigators released a photo of Pryor from Friday, where he was spotted at a Northeast Philadelphia Target buying pants.

U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia

They said information from a Target employee was crucial in recapturing Pryor.

"Somebody at Target was that vigilant to say 'Hey, this guy kind of looks like him,'" Clark said. "We were able to interview that employee, we were able to do some other things. And ultimately, that led to the arrest."

Law enforcement said the teen was said to have gone to a secure facility as he awaits trial for the 2020 murder of Tanya Harris.