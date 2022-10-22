Man charged for sexually assaulting girl, 13: DA Krasner

2 teens sexually assaulted in a matter of 24 hours after getting got off SEPTA Broad Street Line

2 teens sexually assaulted in a matter of 24 hours after getting got off SEPTA Broad Street Line

2 teens sexually assaulted in a matter of 24 hours after getting got off SEPTA Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The District Attorney's Office identified and charged Quadir H. Jones as the suspect in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at a parking garage on Cherry Street in Center City. Police announced Friday afternoon that Jones was taken into custody.

Jones is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and additional offenses, the DA's office says.

The DA's Office will ask the court to set bail at $5 million.

Additional resources for survivors of sexual assault and violence can be found by contacting WOAR-Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence's 24/7 hotline: 215-985-3333.