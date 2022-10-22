Watch CBS News
Crime

Man charged for sexually assaulting girl, 13: DA Krasner

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

2 teens sexually assaulted in a matter of 24 hours after getting got off SEPTA Broad Street Line
2 teens sexually assaulted in a matter of 24 hours after getting got off SEPTA Broad Street Line 02:11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The District Attorney's Office identified and charged Quadir H. Jones as the suspect in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at a parking garage on Cherry Street in Center City. Police announced Friday afternoon that Jones was taken into custody. 

Jones is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, unlawful restraint,  false imprisonment and additional offenses, the DA's office says.

The DA's Office will ask the court to set bail at $5 million.

Additional resources for survivors of sexual assault and violence can be found by contacting WOAR-Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence's 24/7 hotline: 215-985-3333.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 1:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.