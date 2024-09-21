Photos show person of interest in sexual assault of a child, burglary in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police released photos of a man they said is a person of interest in a child sexual assault and home burglary investigation that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the burglary and sexual assault happened at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 3000 block of Cottman Avenue in the city's Mayfair neighborhood.

The man was allegedly caught trying to open residential doors in the area nearby where the crimes took place, police said.

Police described the man as being 20 to 30 years old with a thin build and medium height.

Authorities said the man has short hair, and a full beard and was seen wearing a surgical mask, a dark-colored jacket with a light-colored hoodie on underneath and dark pants, as shown in the photos above.

The man also has a big tattoo on the right side of his neck with a "1" above it and behind his right ear, according to police.

Anyone with information about this man or this investigation is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 / 3252.

Police ask that if you encounter this man, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately instead or submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).