Police seek man accused of trying to sexually assault woman walking home from gym in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they claim tried to sexually assault a woman who was walking in the city's Fishtown neighborhood.

Police released surveillance video and described the man they're seeking as in his early 30s, around 6 feet tall, with a dark complexion and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a brownish-green coat with a black Nirvana hoodie and black Under Armour track pants.

It happened Sunday just before 8 p.m. Police said a 24-year-old woman was walking home from a gym on the 400 block of East Girard Avenue when the man allegedly approached her and made verbal threats before physically assaulting her.

Philadelphia Police Department

The woman began to scream and the man took off, police said.

After police released surveillance video of the attempted assault, neighbors in Fishtown said they continue to be on alert, especially at night.

"Definitely scary," Sarah Gavagahan said. "It is the city, so you're always on guard. But I usually feel pretty safe in this area. We know a lot of our neighbors and see a lot of familiar faces around. So we kind of all look out for each other. But it's definitely scary to hear."

"Totally unsurprised," Wylie McDermott said. "I tell my friends, don't walk around at night."

"I have two sisters and whenever girls walking around alone, especially after dark," Colin Brady said, "it's probably not a good idea, especially in the city."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police's Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3260, or 911.