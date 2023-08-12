Severe storms could bring strong winds, isolated tornadoes, flooding to Poconos, Lehigh Valley

NEXT Weather: Timing out Saturday storms and greatest risks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Severe storms could bring damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and isolated tornado chances to the northern parts of our region on Saturday.

Our meteorologists have issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Saturday due to these storms, but caution that most of our area should remain storm-free.

The severe weather risk decreases the farther south you go. The Poconos are under an "enhanced" risk for severe weather, or level three on a five-point scale.

The Lehigh Valley, Berks County and Upper Bucks and Montgomery counties are under a "slight" risk or level two out of five.

Philadelphia and the suburbs including lower Bucks and Montgomery counties, Chester and Delaware counties and South Jersey are under a "marginal" risk or level one out of five.

In the level 2 areas, we could see a brief spin-up but more likely, it would be damaging winds and heavy rain.

Winds will be howling if we get a storm going across the I-95 corridor, but the highest wind risk is in the far northern regions.

The greatest tornado risk is from the Lehigh Valley up into the Poconos.

Timing out storms' arrival in Poconos, Lehigh Valley, Bucks, Berks, Montgomery counties

A warm front lifted through our area this morning bringing humidity and heat. A cold front is coming through and will collide with the warm front causing the storms.

Into the early and mid-afternoon we will see some storms pop up, but we're not thinking they will be severe.

By 3:30 p.m. we will keep an eye on some storm cells over the Lehigh Valley that could turn severe.

We could see some more big storms around 5 p.m. or 9 p.m. in the north and west.

More storms could drop heavy rain in the late overnight hours over Philadelphia and the I-95 corridor. It's looking like heavy rain, intense lightning and damaging winds between midnight and 3 a.m. over the city.

Other potent storms could arrive late Monday and early Tuesday.