Seven new Banksy artwork appears in London

The secrets of Banksy The secrets of Banksy 07:04

Elusive artist Banksy has unveiled a menagerie of animal-themed artwork in London in recent days, starting with a goat and ending with a school of fish.

The goat popped up on Monday. The artwork shows a goat with rocks tumbling down below it on the side of a building in Kew Bridge in London. A CCTV camera on the building is pointed toward the goat.

The new work on a wall shows a goat standing on a wall, with rocks falling down. Ray Tang/Anadolu via Getty Images

Banksy posted a picture of the mural to his Instagram account and has continued to do so for each subsequent animal. None of the posts have captions.

A new work featuring two elephant heads facing each other, trunks outstretched, appeared in Chelsea, West London on Tuesday. The next day, three monkeys appeared on a bridge in Brick Lane in East London.

Banksy animal-themed artwork appears in London, showing three monkeys on a bridge in Brick Lane. Matthew Chattle/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The fourth design features a howling wolf on a satellite dish, appearing as a full moon, in the Peckham district of London. Images show people removing the artwork and running off with it. CBS News has reached out to the Metropolitan Police for additional information. According to CBS News partner BBC, the Metropolitan Police said it had been called to reports of a "stolen satellite dish containing artwork."

Banksy artwork has been stolen in London before. Last year, police arrested a man suspected of stealing a Banksy piece of a stop sign showing three military drones.

A mural featuring pelicans eating fish on the front of a fish and chip shop in Walthamstow, North London popped up after the wolf. It was followed by a cat on an old billboard in the Cricklewood portion of London.

A view of the fifth new art mural by the artist Banksy after it has been unveiled on the outside a fish and chip shop in Walthamstow, North London. Ray Tang/Anadolu via Getty Images

The billboard was taken down just hours after the cat was revealed, BBC reports. Crowds booed as it was removed.

On Sunday a school of fish popped up on a City of London police box in Ludgate Hill. Images show it was cordoned off.

The City of London Police told BBC it was aware of "criminal damage" to the police box and was liaising with the City of London Corporation, which owns it.

CBS News has reached out to the City of London regarding any efforts being made to preserve Banksy's work.