Driver arrested after running red light, crashes into SETPA trolley

SEPTA trolley involved in crash in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's been another accident involving a SEPTA trolley Sunday in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.

SEPTA said a vehicle ran a red light at South 52nd and Chester Avenue, and hit the trolley, forcing it off the rails around 6:30 a.m.

Rte 13: Trolleys are experiencing delays due to a vehicle blocking the rails at 42nd Street and Chester Avenue. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 6, 2023

There were three passengers on board, along with the operator. Luckily, none were seriously hurt.

Investigators said the driver tried to run away but was later arrested.

If you're out in the area Sunday, you may want to avoid that area for the time being.