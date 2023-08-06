Watch CBS News
Driver arrested after running red light, crashes into SETPA trolley

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

SEPTA trolley involved in crash in Kingsessing
SEPTA trolley involved in crash in Kingsessing 00:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's been another accident involving a SEPTA trolley Sunday in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.

SEPTA said a vehicle ran a red light at South 52nd and Chester Avenue, and hit the trolley, forcing it off the rails around 6:30 a.m.

There were three passengers on board, along with the operator. Luckily, none were seriously hurt.

Investigators said the driver tried to run away but was later arrested.

If you're out in the area Sunday, you may want to avoid that area for the time being. 

First published on August 6, 2023 / 9:01 AM

