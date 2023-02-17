Watch CBS News
Sesame Place in Bucks County opens for the 2023 season

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) – Sesame Place in Langhorne, Bucks County, opens for the 2023 season Friday.

The season kicks off with the all-new Mardi Gras celebration, featuring must-see characters, including Elmo.

Special New Orleans-inspired food will also be offered to guests for a limited time.

The theme park has added several new attractions this year, including Bert and Ernie's splashy shores opening this summer.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 10:52 AM

