Sesame Place in Bucks County opens for the 2023 season
LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) – Sesame Place in Langhorne, Bucks County, opens for the 2023 season Friday.
The season kicks off with the all-new Mardi Gras celebration, featuring must-see characters, including Elmo.
Special New Orleans-inspired food will also be offered to guests for a limited time.
The theme park has added several new attractions this year, including Bert and Ernie's splashy shores opening this summer.
