Sesame Place in Bucks County opens for the 2023 season

Sesame Place kicks off for 2023 season

Sesame Place kicks off for 2023 season

Sesame Place kicks off for 2023 season

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) – Sesame Place in Langhorne, Bucks County, opens for the 2023 season Friday.

The season kicks off with the all-new Mardi Gras celebration, featuring must-see characters, including Elmo.

Special New Orleans-inspired food will also be offered to guests for a limited time.

The theme park has added several new attractions this year, including Bert and Ernie's splashy shores opening this summer.