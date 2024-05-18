Road closures and parking restrictions for SEIU 'Unions for All' March in Philadelphia

Philadelphia road closures and parking restrictions for SEIU 'Unions for All' March on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Philadelphia gears up for the Service Employees International Union 'Unions for All' March, the city announces its significant road closures and parking restriction plans for Sunday.

The march will take place on May 19 and is expected to draw thousands of participants.

The march is set to begin at the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 2 p.m. and end at 500 Market Street at 5 p.m.

The city recommends that drivers avoid the area by using alternate routes.

Significant traffic delays are expected throughout the day. Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time. Pedestrians and drivers should heed all posted signs and instructions from Philadelphia Police and public safety officials.

Road closures

The following streets will be closed beginning 2 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday:

400 Market Street

500 Market Street

600 Market Street

All numbered streets will remain open until the commencement of the march.

The following streets will be closed for the formation of the march from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Broad Street between Arch Street and Vine Street (both directions)

Cross streets will remain open until the commencement of the march.

The following streets will be closed on a rolling basis at the start of the march from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

North Broad Street between Arch Street and JFK Boulevard

JFK Boulevard between Juniper Street and 15th Street

Juniper Street between JFK Boulevard and S. Penn Square

S. Penn Square between Juniper Street and South Broad Street

Market Street between Juniper Street and 6thStreet

6th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

Chestnut Street between 4th Street and 6th Street

5th Street between Walnut Street and Arch Street

Parking Restrictions

Temporary "No Parking" zones will be enforced on all the listed streets. Vehicles parked in these areas during posted hours will be relocated.

If you believe your car has been relocated you can call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

Public Transportation Adjustments

Detours will be implemented on SEPTA bus routes that normally run through North Broad Street, JFK Boulevard, and Market Street. Specific route changes and detours will be available on SEPTA's System Status Page.

Safety and Security

According to the city, Philadelphia Police and public safety officials will be on-site to ensure everyone's safety.

More road closures may be implemented as necessary based on the conditions.