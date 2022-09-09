New research says 9/11 first responders have increased risk for complications from COVID-19

Research says 9/11 first responders have increased risk for complications from COVID-19

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- New research out says first responders who suffer from health conditions linked to 9/11 also have an increased risk for complications from COVID-19. It's another health issue to add to the long list that they are already dealing with.

Some with those health issues live in Delaware County and were at Friday's tribute.

"The impact of those attacks still are affecting people," Baptist Church of Collingdale Pastor Perry Messick said.

Messick led prayers at Delaware County's 9/11 day of remembrance held at Rose Tree Park.

With the Collingdale Fire Department, Messick served as a chaplain in New York for months after the terrorist attacks, helping first responders.

"I have some skin cancer as a result of exposure up there," Messick said.

He is among thousands of first responders with health issues related to toxic exposure at ground zero.

"We've lost more people since 9/11 as a result of health issues than we even lost on that day," Messick said.

Now new research covering 1,300 responders shows patients with 9/11-related chronic conditions are more likely to have more severe cases of COVID-19 and suffer from long COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath and brain fog.

"Now that we've been able to follow these patients for as long as a year, we find about 15% of our patients continue to have problems with long COVID," said Dr. Benjamin Luft, with the World Trade Center Health and Wellness program.

9/11 responders have a variety of lingering issues including lung disease, cancer, PTSD and depression. Now add COVID-19 complications to the list.

"I've had COVID twice," Detective Sgt Joe Hackett, with the Delaware County District Attorney's Office, said, "I was able to recover from it, thank God."

Hackett was also among the locals who helped in New York after the attack.

"I did suffer in 2016 from Guillain-Barré syndrome," Hackett said, "and I still have some residual effects from that today."

It's estimated that more than 80,000 responders are enrolled in World Trade Center Health Programs.