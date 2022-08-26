SEPTA's Lansdale station now listed on National Register of Historic Places

SEPTA's Lansdale Station is now listed on National Register of Historic Places

SEPTA's Lansdale Station is now listed on National Register of Historic Places

SEPTA's Lansdale Station is now listed on National Register of Historic Places

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- SEPTA's Lansdale station is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

It's one of nine properties chosen for the register by the National Park Service.

The Lansdale Historical Society has been working for two years to get the building on the list.

It was built in 1903 and still looks a lot like it did then.

A dedication celebration will be held on Sunday.