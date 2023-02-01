How SEPTA will honor Rosa Parks during Black History Month

How SEPTA will honor Rosa Parks during Black History Month

How SEPTA will honor Rosa Parks during Black History Month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA on Wednesday morning unveiled the unique way it'll be celebrating Black History Month this year.

The transit authority's initiative is paying tribute to Black inventors and their contributions to the transportation industry.

SEPTA will reserve a seat at the front of the bus dedicated to Rosa Parks for the entire month of February.

The transit agency plans to place a customized cutout of Parks with a bouquet of roses in her lap seated on the front seat of the bus.

Parks is a civil rights icon who refused to give up her seat to a White man on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955.

The cutout will be displayed on a Route 33 bus. A duplicate cutout can be found on various trolley routes starting Feb. 2.

A statue of Parks will be on display in the concourse at SEPTA headquarters.