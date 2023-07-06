Some SEPTA commuters will need to take detours during annual "Trolley Tunnel Blitz"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Commuters who take SEPTA trolleys will need to plan for a detour over the next few weeks. Workers will start their annual "Trolley Tunnel Blitz" Friday night at 10 p.m.
All trolley stations between 13th and 40th streets will be closed until July 24 at 5:00 a.m.
Crews will work around the clock to repair tracks and wires, clean stations and build a new platform at the 22nd Street Station.
Commuters will be able to get around the closure by transferring to the Market Frankford Line at 40th Street.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.