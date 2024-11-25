Train service suspended on SEPTA's Thorndale line in and out of Philadelphia
Thorndale line train service is suspended in both directions between Center City and Thorndale Station Monday afternoon, according to SEPTA.
Downed wires overhead caused the issue, SEPTA posted on social media.
Amtrak and SEPTA crews cleared the area and have started repairs, officials said, but service will remain suspended until the repairs are completed.
Alternative service suggestions are available using the SEPTA Trip Planner.
Trains have been stopped for multiple hours.