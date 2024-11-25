Train service suspended on SEPTA's Thorndale line in and out of Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro bails Philadelphia transit system out with federal funding

Thorndale line train service is suspended in both directions between Center City and Thorndale Station Monday afternoon, according to SEPTA.

Thorndale: Service is suspended in both directions between Center City and Thorndale Station due to downed overhead wires. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) November 25, 2024

Downed wires overhead caused the issue, SEPTA posted on social media.

Amtrak and SEPTA crews cleared the area and have started repairs, officials said, but service will remain suspended until the repairs are completed.

Alternative service suggestions are available using the SEPTA Trip Planner.

Trains have been stopped for multiple hours.