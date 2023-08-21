SEPTA's Susquehanna-Dauphin Station now fully compliant under ADA
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA on Monday unveiled major improvements to a North Philadelphia subway station.
The upgrades to the Broad Street Line's Susquehanna-Dauphin Station have made the station fully accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The $24 million project includes new elevators, signage and lighting, along with security upgrades.
An official celebration was held by city and SEPTA leaders at the station Monday morning.
