SEPTA's Susquehanna-Dauphin Station now fully compliant under ADA

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

SEPTA unveils major upgrades to Broad Street Line's Susquehanna-Dauphin Station
SEPTA unveils major upgrades to Broad Street Line's Susquehanna-Dauphin Station 02:02

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA on Monday unveiled major improvements to a North Philadelphia subway station.

The upgrades to the Broad Street Line's Susquehanna-Dauphin Station have made the station fully accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The $24 million project includes new elevators, signage and lighting, along with security upgrades.

An official celebration was held by city and SEPTA leaders at the station Monday morning.

