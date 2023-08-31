Man shot in finger on SEPTA North Broad Station platform: police

NEXT Weather: Unseasonably cool, clouds moving out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the finger on a SEPTA Regional Rail platform Thursday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened at the North Broad Station at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue.

SEPTA said all outbound trains from Doylestown and Norristown will bypass the North Broad Station.

Doylestown,Norristown: Outbound trains will bypass North Broad Station until further notice due to police activity. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 31, 2023

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.