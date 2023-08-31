Man shot in finger on SEPTA North Broad Station platform: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the finger on a SEPTA Regional Rail platform Thursday morning, according to police.
The shooting happened at the North Broad Station at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue.
SEPTA said all outbound trains from Doylestown and Norristown will bypass the North Broad Station.
It's unclear what led to the shooting.
The shooting remains under investigation.
