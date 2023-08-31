Watch CBS News
Man shot in finger on SEPTA North Broad Station platform: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the finger on a SEPTA Regional Rail platform Thursday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened at the North Broad Station at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue.

SEPTA said all outbound trains from Doylestown and Norristown will bypass the North Broad Station.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

August 31, 2023

