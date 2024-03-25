Signal issue near Wayne Junction in Philadelphia causing delays on SEPTA's Regional Rail

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A signal issue near Wayne Junction in Philadelphia is causing delays on all Regional Rail lines, SEPTA said on Monday.

SEPTA said crews are working on the signal issue, but it's unclear when it will be resolved. It's also unknown what caused the signal issue.

Wayne Junction, which is located in Philadelphia's Nicetown section, serves multiple Regional Rail lines, including the Lansdale/Doylestown Line, Chestnut Hill East Line, the Fox Chase Line and others.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.