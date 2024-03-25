Watch CBS News
Local News

Signal issue near Wayne Junction in Philadelphia causing delays on SEPTA's Regional Rail

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Monday, March 25, 2024
Digital Brief: Monday, March 25, 2024 02:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A signal issue near Wayne Junction in Philadelphia is causing delays on all Regional Rail lines, SEPTA said on Monday. 

SEPTA said crews are working on the signal issue, but it's unclear when it will be resolved. It's also unknown what caused the signal issue. 

Wayne Junction, which is located in Philadelphia's Nicetown section, serves multiple Regional Rail lines, including the Lansdale/Doylestown Line, Chestnut Hill East Line, the Fox Chase Line and others. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on March 25, 2024 / 7:37 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.