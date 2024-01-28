SEPTA police release photo of man accused of 52nd Street Station shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA Transit Police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man that they say shot another man multiple times at the 52nd Street Station earlier Sunday.

Police say a confrontation between two men appeared to have happened on a westbound train at around 9:45 a.m.

SEPTA Police

After one of the men got off the train, the other man fired his weapon multiple times, striking the man in back, police say.

Police then found the man, who was shot in the back, outside of the SEPTA station on the street and took him to the hospital.

The man who was shot is said to be 51 years old and is in stable but critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.