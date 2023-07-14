Watch CBS News
Police looking for man accused of firing a shot at SEPTA bus over fare

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA police need your help finding a man they say fired a bullet through the windshield of a SEPTA bus Friday morning after an argument with the bus driver over bus fare.

The incident happened near Front and Luzerne Streets in North Philadelphia at around 5:30 a.m.

No one on the bus was injured.

If you recognize this man, you're asked to call police.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 5:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

