Police looking for man accused of firing a shot at SEPTA bus over fare
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA police need your help finding a man they say fired a bullet through the windshield of a SEPTA bus Friday morning after an argument with the bus driver over bus fare.
The incident happened near Front and Luzerne Streets in North Philadelphia at around 5:30 a.m.
No one on the bus was injured.
If you recognize this man, you're asked to call police.
