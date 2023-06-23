SEPTA, Philadelphia school zones receive $25 million each in federal funding

SEPTA and Philadelphia school zones get $25 million each in federal funding

SEPTA and Philadelphia school zones get $25 million each in federal funding

SEPTA and Philadelphia school zones get $25 million each in federal funding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tens of millions in fresh federal funding has been awarded to improve SEPTA's trolleys and North Philadelphia school zones. Pennsylvania Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced the grants in a news release Friday.

Two $25 million grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation will go toward SEPTA's trolley modernization project and the North Philadelphia School Zone Traffic Safety Project.

The awards are from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) Grant funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The act, which was signed by President Joe Biden in 2021, is the largest federal infrastructure investment in the nation's history. It has committed billions in funding to Pennsylvania with a focus on Philadelphia.

"I'm proud to join with Sen. Casey to announce this grant funding for two separate projects in Philadelphia," Fetterman said.

SEPTA will use the grant to expand trolley capacity and on-street station accessibility. It will also aim to make service faster and more reliable for customers.

"SEPTA's trolley system is a vital part of our region's transportation network, serving tens of thousands of customers every day," SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie S. Richards said. "This project represents an important next step for SEPTA's Trolley Modernization initiative, particularly for transit riders living in Southwest Philadelphia."

The funding for the traffic safety project in North Philadelphia will make safety improvements around six schools and high-injury corridors by installing high-visibility crosswalks, raising crosswalks and redesigning road signage and traffic signals for better visibility.

"With this investment, the city will be able to modernize trolley and public transit infrastructure and implement traffic safety changes to make a school zone safer for our children. This is exactly the type of investment the city needs and deserves," Fetterman said.