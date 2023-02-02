Watch CBS News
Local Community

SEPTA offering extra Regional Rail trains for Auto Show

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

SEPTA running extra regional rail trains on some lines during Philadelphia Auto Show
SEPTA running extra regional rail trains on some lines during Philadelphia Auto Show 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is reminding people that it's running extra Regional Rail trains on the Warminster, West Trenton, Media/Wawa and Trenton Lines. 

The trains will stop at Jefferson Station which is right under the Pennsylvania Convention Center where the Philadelphia Auto Show is being held. 

The Auto Show wraps up this Sunday. So make sure you grab your tickets!

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 2:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.