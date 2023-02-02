SEPTA offering extra Regional Rail trains for Auto Show

SEPTA running extra regional rail trains on some lines during Philadelphia Auto Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is reminding people that it's running extra Regional Rail trains on the Warminster, West Trenton, Media/Wawa and Trenton Lines.

The trains will stop at Jefferson Station which is right under the Pennsylvania Convention Center where the Philadelphia Auto Show is being held.

The Auto Show wraps up this Sunday. So make sure you grab your tickets!