Person struck, killed by SEPTA train on Market-Frankford line: officials

Digital Brief: Jan. 12, 2024 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person died after being struck by a SEPTA train on the Market-Frankford line in University City Friday night, a SEPTA spokesperson confirmed to CBS Philadelphia.

The spokesperson said the person was struck and killed around 8 p.m. by a train going westbound between 30th and 34th Street Stations.

The operator and about 86 riders were safely taken off the train according to officials.

Officials said shuttle buses are operating between 15th Street and 40th Street Stations in both directions.