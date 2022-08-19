Watch CBS News
Local News

SEPTA hopes to launch mobile payments for service this fall

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

SEPTA testing mobile payments for rides
SEPTA testing mobile payments for rides 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Soon, you may be able to pay for your ride on SEPTA using your smartphone or watch. SEPTA hopes to launch mobile payments by October for buses, subways and trolleys, and by next spring for regional rail.

That means you can just tap your phone or watch to a card reader and pay.

A new phase of the pilot program is starting in September, where several hundred customers are testing out the service.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 6:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.