SEPTA hits the brakes on double-decker train cars for regional rail system

By Jessica MacAulay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is hitting the brakes on a project that's been in the works for over seven years. The transit company halted its $185 million project to implement double-decker train cars in its regional rail line system. 

"SEPTA has terminated its contract with CRRC MA for cause. The Authority is assessing its options for recouping funds that have been spent on the project," SEPTA media relations told CBS Philadelphia Friday. 

A project description for the double-decker railcars, provided by SEPTA, shows CRRC MA was set to produce 45 railcars with an option for an additional 10 push-pull railcars. 

According to SEPTA, at this time the transit company is working to get back $50 million already spent on the project.

The project description also showed the double-decker railcars would be ADA-compliant and include passenger perks like a state-of-the-art climate control system, a bike storage area and onboard Wi-Fi. 

According to the company's website, CRRC MA specializes in railcar manufacturing and green transportation. The company makes high-speed trains, mass transit vehicles, passenger coaches, wind power equipment and engineering machinery. 

CRRC MA is a combination of two large Chinese railroad vehicle manufacturers. The railcar producers' North America office is based in Boston.

First published on April 14, 2024 / 8:18 PM EDT

