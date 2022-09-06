Watch CBS News
SEPTA receives funding to help transition to all zero-emission vehicles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA is getting closer to having a fleet made entirely of zero-emission vehicles. Funding was announced Tuesday morning for the transportation authority to improve bus charging capacity at its facilities.

The $23 million project is coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

It will also help upgrade SEPTA's buses helping make them a more reliable form of transportation.

"Making sure this city can run, making sure people can get to work, making sure that students can get to school, making sure that businesses can function, " Sen. Bob Casey said.

The funding will also help create jobs within SEPTA.

