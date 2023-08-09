Watch CBS News
Local News

SEPTA bus involved in multi-vehicle crash in Havertown

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Aug. 8, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Aug. 8, 2023 (AM) 02:16

HAVERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving a SEPTA bus in Havertown has shut down West Chester Pike on Tuesday night, officials said. 

The crash happened on West Chester Pike between Eagle Road and Manoa Road just before 6:45 p.m., SEPTA said. 

SEPTA says a car hit the bus and then another car. A SUV was on its nose between the SEPTA bus and a tractor-trailer, officials said. 

SEPTA said the bus in the accident was a Route 126 bus. 

snapshot-6.jpg

Passengers were on the bus, but it's unclear if anyone was injured at this time. 

Emergency crews are currently on the scene. 

There have been a number of accidents involving SEPTA vehicles over the past month. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on August 8, 2023 / 8:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.