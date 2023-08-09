SEPTA bus involved in multi-vehicle crash in Havertown

Digital Brief: Aug. 8, 2023 (AM)

HAVERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving a SEPTA bus in Havertown has shut down West Chester Pike on Tuesday night, officials said.

The crash happened on West Chester Pike between Eagle Road and Manoa Road just before 6:45 p.m., SEPTA said.

SEPTA says a car hit the bus and then another car. A SUV was on its nose between the SEPTA bus and a tractor-trailer, officials said.

SEPTA said the bus in the accident was a Route 126 bus.

Passengers were on the bus, but it's unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene.

There have been a number of accidents involving SEPTA vehicles over the past month.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.