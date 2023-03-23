SEPTA could install new gates to discourage fare evasion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA's board will vote Thursday on whether to install new fare gates to discourage people from riding the trains for free.

The transit agency is considering whether to test full-size gates on the Market-Frankford Line, at the 13th Street and 34th Street stations.

SEPTA

SEPTA says the new gates will deter people from jumping over them to avoid paying their fares. Would-be fare evaders could not jump over or crawl under the gates, and an alarm would go off if someone tries to run through after someone in front of them pays a fare, a spokesperson said.

If the board approves the plan, the gates would be installed by early 2024.