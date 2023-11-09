SEPTA celebrates opening of new Conshohocken Station on Manayunk/Norristown Line

SEPTA holds ribbon cutting to celebrate new train station in Conshohocken

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) -- SEPTA and elected officials gathered Thursday to celebrate the opening of the new Conshohocken Station on the Manayunk/Norristown Regional Rail Line.

Service at the new station located at 36 W. Washington Street began on Monday.

The new station is located west of the former Conshohocken Station.

SEPTA says with an average of roughly 500 weekday riders, Conshohocken Station is one of the transportation service's busiest Regional Rail stations.

The $15 million project began in November of 2019.

The fully ADA-accessible station features a new building, passenger shelters, high-level platforms, an accessible parking area, a new grade crossing for vehicular and pedestrian traffic and new signage and lighting, SEPTA says.

The Schuylkill River Trail was realigned to accommodate the new station and grade crossing.

"This station provides accessible Regional Rail service to a growing area of Montgomery County, with a recent boom of residential and commercial development in the borough," SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. said in a statement. "I am proud of the Board's commitment to investing in projects that not only improve mobility, but also build communities and support regional economic growth."