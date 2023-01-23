GM Leslie Richards: SEPTA's current bus system is broken

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA's CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards said Monday that bus routes in the city have been mostly the same for 60 years and the transportation authority's current bus system is broken.

Richards attended a remote hearing with Philadelphia City Council and state lawmakers Monday.

In the meeting, SEPTA answered some of the critics of its first draft of bus route changes.

SEPTA is reviewing 5,000 comments.

Richards said some customers want simple, more frequent routes, but others are worried they might have to transfer more or walk long distances.

"We heard you," Richards said. "We are currently reviewing the comments that we have received in order to incorporate as much feedback into the redefined draft network that will be released this spring."

Richards said SEPTA will improve efforts to reach out to affected communities, such as students.

SEPTA staff is looking at potentially establishing more direct connections to Center City and University City.