Man dies after hit by dump truck while exiting SEPTA bus
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 68-year-old man has died after getting hit by a dump truck while getting off a SEPTA bus.
It happened just after 12 p.m. on the 4300 block of Rising Sun Avenue.
Medics took the man to Temple University Hospital where he was officially pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m.
The driver remained on the scene after the collision. The Crash Investigation Division was on the scene.
