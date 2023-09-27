SEPTA bus driver discovers man shot in his car after he was blocking city intersection

SEPTA bus driver discovers man dead in his car

SEPTA bus driver discovers man dead in his car

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A SEPTA bus driver made a startling discovery when he had to approach a car that was blocking the intersection at 17th and South Streets.

The bus driver found a man shot inside the car.

Police believe the man was shot in the head by someone in the backseat of the car. Surveillance video shows someone exiting the car and fleeing.

The man was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.