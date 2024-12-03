Watch CBS News
2 taken to hospital after crash in Philadelphia involving SEPTA bus, officials say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood on Tuesday, emergency officials said. 

A SEPTA bus and another vehicle collided at Castor Avenue and Richmond Street at around 5:30 p.m. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

lns-port-richmond-septa-crash-frame-7526.jpg
SEPTA says both of the injuries were minor. One person on the bus was injured, while a person in the colliding vehicle was also hurt, according to SEPTA. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

