2 taken to hospital after crash in Philadelphia involving SEPTA bus, officials say
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood on Tuesday, emergency officials said.
A SEPTA bus and another vehicle collided at Castor Avenue and Richmond Street at around 5:30 p.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
SEPTA says both of the injuries were minor. One person on the bus was injured, while a person in the colliding vehicle was also hurt, according to SEPTA.
