At least 2 injured after car crash involving bus in King of Prussia, SEPTA says

By Taleisha Newbill, CBS News Philadelphia Staff, Ben Payne

At least two people were injured after a car crash involving a SEPTA bus in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Wednesday afternoon, according to SEPTA officials.

SEPTA told CBS News Philadelphia that just before 2 p.m., a car collided with a Route 99 bus near South Henderson and Monroe roads in King of Prussia. The transit authority said the bus was stopped when the car made contact with it.

The bus driver had an injury to the back and stomach and was taken to a hospital, according to SEPTA. The driver of the car was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries at this time.

SEPTA officials said the bus and car have minor damages.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

