SEPTA awarded $56M to improve access for people with disabilities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is awarded a $56 million federal grant to improve access to several of its subway stations.

Right now, only the stairs will take you to the platforms of more than a dozen stations.

The Chinatown, Erie, Fairmount, Broad-Ridge Spur, and Snyder platforms were built 50 years before the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The grant money will be used to make them compliant.

The 11th Street Station on the Market-Frankford line will also be made accessible.

SEPTA says it plans to have all stations on both lines ADA-compliant by 2034.