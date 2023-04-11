Watch CBS News
SEPTA announces support services for riders, employees with autism

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA held an event Tuesday to recognize Autism Awareness Month.

The transit agency announced its teaming-up with the non-profit organization, Elwyn, to raise awareness about the support services available to riders and employees with autism.

SEPTA's accessible travel center has been helping those with disabilities learn about its fixed-route service and how to ride the system for more than 10 years.

The transit agency is committed to making improvements that will make travel more accessible. 

For additional information on the accessible travel center, click here.

