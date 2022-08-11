Sen. Casey announces multimillion-dollar investment to make Philadelphia's streets safer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sen. Bob Casey announced a $25 million funding package to make Philadelphia's streets safer. In a press release on Thursday, Casey wrote the funding is intended to make safety improvements to high-crash corridors in historically disadvantaged communities and areas of persistent poverty.

"This is a huge investment for the City of Philadelphia, especially communities that have historically been left out of infrastructure investments," Casey said in a release. "By making these roads safer for drivers and pedestrians alike, we are making neighborhoods across Philadelphia safer places to live, work and play."

Each corridor is designated as a Vision Zero traffic safety priority, a goal to decrease traffic deaths significantly. It's also listed on the City's High Injury Network, which identifies the most dangerous roads in Philadelphia.

In 2020, over 150 people died due to traffic crashes across the entire city.

"This grant will fund the Great Streets PHL program which shows that the bipartisan infrastructure law is delivering on critical investments to communities that have long seen disinvestment," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a release. "It will also help create good-paying jobs for Philadelphians, especially those too often underrepresented in transportation and construction."

The funding will make improvements along seven high-crash corridors: