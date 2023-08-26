Nearly 30 cars damaged in a few hours in Sellersville, Pa.; police investigate vandalism spree

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Perkasie say dozens of cars were vandalized this week in just a couple of hours, and it's not the first time this happened.

The cost of the damage is adding up, and now they are asking for your help to find at least two people responsible for the vandalism.

One of the victims, Cindy Clark, has a message for those responsible.

"When I was a kid, mischief was toilet paper in people's trees or soaping up windows, but you don't harm people," Clark said. "And this is harming me."

Since July, Clark has woken up to find her car windows smashed three different times. Now it sits in front of her house with garbage bags taped to the frame.

On Tuesday, her neighbor's Blink camera captured it happening.

Clark's neighbor did not want to go on camera, but provided us and police with a video showing a vehicle driving by and with audio of a loud noise of car windows being broken.

Around 4 a.m., both her car windows and her neighbors' were broken.

"The whole time I've lived here nothing like this has ever gone on," Clark said. "We never have any problems in this neighborhood. i know all the neighbors."

Clark says she's relying on her son for help since she can't use her car right now.

Until the suspects are caught, she's not going to replace her windows for fear they'll be broken again.

"We're really leaving no stone unturned to be able to solve this case," Perkasie Police Chief Robert Schurr said.

Perkasie Borough police say in about a one hour timeframe, 27 cars were damaged on eight different streets in Sellersville.

They note 32 tires were slashed, 11 windows broken and six cars also had damage caused by a BB gun or pellet gun.

Reports of similar incidents, they now believe are connected, first happened in June.

"Our oldest victim is 77 years of age and we also have several victims that are low-income victims that really can't afford to have their vehicles fixed," Schurr said.

Police believe the suspects were driving a 2017 to 2020 dark-colored Chrysler Pacifica. A photo and additional surveillance video of the van is available on the Perkasie Borough police website.

A 2017 Chrysler Pacifica. Police believe the suspects in recent vehicle damage incidents in Sellersville were driving a van like this one.

They're looking for two suspects – the passenger of the vehicle is thought to be a 14-16 year old.

"I don't understand why somebody would do this to people," Mayor Michelle Moyer said. "This is people's money. people can't afford to keep paying these bills."

Estimated damage by police is so far around $15,000, and the suspects are looking at felony charges.

Neighbors on West Clymer, where Clark's car and others were hit, say they're getting surveillance cameras installed for extra safety.